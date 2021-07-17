Analysts Say Berry Corporation Can Reach $16.00 In 12 Months

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply a decrease of -5.23% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The BRY share’s 52-week high remains $7.25, putting it -25.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $452.46M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 369.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Berry Corporation (BRY), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BRY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) trade information

After registering a -5.23% downside in the last session, Berry Corporation (BRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.25 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -5.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.04%, and -15.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.61%. Short interest in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.47, implying an increase of 38.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.30 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRY has been trading -175.86% off suggested target high and -8.62% from its likely low.

Berry Corporation (BRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Berry Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Berry Corporation (BRY) shares are 21.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -103.57% against -6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -250.00% this quarter before falling -58.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $110.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $128.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.45 million and $137.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 229.00% before dropping -6.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -720.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

BRY Dividends

Berry Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Berry Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 2.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s Major holders

Berry Corporation insiders hold 1.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.29% of the shares at 97.60% float percentage. In total, 96.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.91 million shares (or 16.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Benefit Street Partners, LLC with 12.7 million shares, or about 15.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $70.0 million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Berry Corporation (BRY) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 1.89 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 9.81 million.