After The Stock Fell -2.85% Over The Week, Is Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) Still A Buy?

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.75, to imply a decrease of -3.35% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The QUAD share’s 52-week high remains $6.36, putting it -69.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $203.44M, with average of 463.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QUAD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) trade information

After registering a -3.35% downside in the last session, Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.85%, and 5.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.83%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 37.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QUAD has been trading -60.0% off suggested target high and -60.0% from its likely low.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $811 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $816 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -88.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

QUAD Dividends

Quad/Graphics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quad/Graphics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s Major holders

Quad/Graphics Inc. insiders hold 22.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.68% of the shares at 65.23% float percentage. In total, 50.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 6.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.4 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.97 million.