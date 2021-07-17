After Plunging -13.37% During Past Week, Is TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) Still A Buy?

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.62, to imply a decrease of -4.71% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The TGA share’s 52-week high remains $2.34, putting it -44.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $112.80M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 310.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TGA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

After registering a -4.71% downside in the last session, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9232 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -4.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.37%, and -16.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.50%. Short interest in TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) saw shorts transact 37420.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.83, implying an increase of 57.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.83 and $3.83 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGA has been trading -136.42% off suggested target high and -136.42% from its likely low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $40.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2017, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.79 million and $20.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 104.40% before jumping 116.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.14% annually.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 05 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

TransGlobe Energy Corporation insiders hold 4.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.05% of the shares at 22.04% float percentage. In total, 21.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.28 million shares (or 8.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.25 million shares, or about 4.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.14 million.

We also have Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco International Small Company Fund holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 4.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 0.42 million.