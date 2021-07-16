XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Down -10.09% Year-To-Date

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares stood at 10.85 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.51, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The XPEV share’s 52-week high remains $74.49, putting it -93.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.11. The company has a valuation of $36.08B, with an average of 15.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for XPeng Inc. (XPEV), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XPEV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

After registering a 1.96% upside in the last session, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.89 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.73%, and -4.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.09%. Short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw shorts transact 22.86 million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Looking at statistics comparing XPeng Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are -25.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.98% against 30.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 155.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $491.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $626.21 million.

XPeng Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPeng Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPeng Inc. insiders hold 6.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.57% of the shares at 29.63% float percentage. In total, 27.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primavera Capital Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.53 million shares (or 2.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $640.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Coatue Management, LLC with 16.34 million shares, or about 2.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $596.56 million.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 6.58 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 119.55 million.