Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Down -28.25% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares stood at 2.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The XERS share’s 52-week high remains $7.94, putting it -124.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $237.22M, with average of 3.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XERS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside in the last session, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.07 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.19%, and -14.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 64.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XERS has been trading -239.94% off suggested target high and -154.96% from its likely low.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) shares are -38.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.20% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.40% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 148.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.86 million and $9.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 412.90% before jumping 46.60% in the following quarter.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.08% of the shares at 56.64% float percentage. In total, 56.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.55 million shares (or 9.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.76 million shares, or about 5.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.98 million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.58 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 7.15 million.