Why Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.06, to imply a decrease of -3.20% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The LTHM share’s 52-week high remains $23.99, putting it -25.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.18. The company has a valuation of $2.95B, with average of 2.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Livent Corporation (LTHM), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LTHM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

After registering a -3.20% downside in the latest session, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.24 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.58%, and 11.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.51%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.64, implying an increase of 2.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LTHM has been trading -25.92% off suggested target high and 37.04% from its likely low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Livent Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares are -6.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 340.00% against 26.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $88.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.64 million and $72.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.90% before jumping 24.50% in the following quarter.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Livent Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Livent Corporation insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.51% of the shares at 93.19% float percentage. In total, 92.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.76 million shares (or 16.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $428.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.82 million shares, or about 10.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $274.0 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9.84 million shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $191.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.15 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 71.9 million.