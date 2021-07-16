Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Is Down -1.01% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.23, to imply a decrease of -0.04% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The WBA share’s 52-week high remains $57.05, putting it -23.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.36. The company has a valuation of $39.42B, with an average of 7.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WBA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

After registering a -0.04% downside in the latest session, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.14 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.01%, and -14.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.97%. Short interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) saw shorts transact 12.4 million shares and set a 2.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.06, implying an increase of 12.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WBA has been trading -47.09% off suggested target high and 13.48% from its likely low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) shares are -5.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.42% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.90% this quarter before jumping 11.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $33.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.53 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.75 billion and $36.31 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.90% before dropping -7.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -88.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.14% annually.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 13 and October 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.87, with the share yield ticking at 4.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.89%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. insiders hold 17.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.42% of the shares at 70.60% float percentage. In total, 58.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 58.32 million shares (or 6.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 56.87 million shares, or about 6.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.12 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.71 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.69 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 806.25 million.