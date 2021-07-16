Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Spiked 14.73% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares stood at 49.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.05, to imply an increase of 15.06% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The BBIG share’s 52-week high remains $9.40, putting it -132.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $104.81M, with average of 12.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

After registering a 15.06% upside in the last session, Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.46 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 15.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.73%, and 1.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 195.62%.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vinco Ventures Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Vinco Ventures Inc. insiders hold 32.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.28% of the shares at 10.77% float percentage. In total, 7.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 4.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rovida Advisors Inc. with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.2 million shares. This is just over 4.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 0.29 million.