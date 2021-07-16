Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) Added 0.73 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.84, to imply a decrease of -0.32% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The VTRS share’s 52-week high remains $18.86, putting it -36.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.94. The company has a valuation of $16.15B, with an average of 6.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Viatris Inc. (VTRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VTRS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.87.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside in the latest session, Viatris Inc. (VTRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.27 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.73%, and -9.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.93%. Short interest in Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) saw shorts transact 30.14 million shares and set a 4.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying an increase of 27.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTRS has been trading -66.18% off suggested target high and -8.38% from its likely low.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.60% this quarter before falling -32.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $4.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.34 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.60% annually.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viatris Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 3.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Viatris Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.62% of the shares at 79.97% float percentage. In total, 79.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 129.46 million shares (or 10.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 91.47 million shares, or about 7.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.28 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viatris Inc. (VTRS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 55.23 million shares. This is just over 4.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $734.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.87 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 473.14 million.