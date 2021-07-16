Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Could See A -24.8% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply an increase of 4.96% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The VBLT share’s 52-week high remains $3.17, putting it -24.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $137.52M, with average of 603.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VBLT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

After registering a 4.96% upside in the last session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.57 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 4.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.40%, and 7.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.39%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.75, implying an increase of 55.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VBLT has been trading -175.59% off suggested target high and -57.48% from its likely low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares are 4.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.18% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $320k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150k.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders hold 20.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.54% of the shares at 27.14% float percentage. In total, 21.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 1.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.52 million shares, or about 1.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $0.98 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24873.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 45020.0.