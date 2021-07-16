This Week’s -5.68% Loss In Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Taught Us Something New

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s traded shares stood at 3.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply a decrease of -1.52% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The EVFM share’s 52-week high remains $5.53, putting it -501.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $130.94M, with average of 12.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVFM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

After registering a -1.52% downside in the last session, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0400 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.68%, and -23.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.83%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.25, implying an increase of 78.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVFM has been trading -443.48% off suggested target high and -226.09% from its likely low.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evofem Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) shares are -66.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.11% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.90% this quarter before falling -2.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4,592.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.67 million.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

Evofem Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 2.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.39% of the shares at 37.34% float percentage. In total, 36.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.7 million shares (or 15.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.21 million shares, or about 6.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.56 million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 1.9 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.89 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 4.56 million.