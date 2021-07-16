This Is A Time To Build A Position In Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.49, to imply a decrease of -1.87% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The MUR share’s 52-week high remains $25.97, putting it -26.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.00. The company has a valuation of $3.12B, with average of 2.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MUR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) trade information

After registering a -1.87% downside in the latest session, Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.49 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -1.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.22%, and -14.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.62, implying an increase of 20.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MUR has been trading -80.58% off suggested target high and 26.79% from its likely low.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Murphy Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares are 41.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 131.20% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 131.00% this quarter before jumping 206.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $570.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $554.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $395.43 million and $421.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.30% before jumping 31.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 143.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.98% annually.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Murphy Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 2.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders

Murphy Oil Corporation insiders hold 6.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.11% of the shares at 84.18% float percentage. In total, 79.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.59 million shares (or 13.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $354.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.27 million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $234.14 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 11.97 million shares. This is just over 7.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $148.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.52 million, or 3.58% of the shares, all valued at about 119.79 million.