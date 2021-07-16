Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 205.47% YTD Gain?

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s traded shares stood at 11.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.91, to imply an increase of 1.82% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TELL share’s 52-week high remains $5.76, putting it -47.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with average of 14.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tellurian Inc. (TELL), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TELL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) trade information

After registering a 1.82% upside in the last session, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.59 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.70%, and -13.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 205.47%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 28.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.90 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TELL has been trading -104.6% off suggested target high and 76.98% from its likely low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tellurian Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares are 130.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.52% against 26.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.60% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 78.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $15.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.33 million and $6.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 148.70% before jumping 162.00% in the following quarter.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tellurian Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s Major holders

Tellurian Inc. insiders hold 30.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.09% of the shares at 34.52% float percentage. In total, 24.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.48 million shares (or 5.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.53 million shares, or about 3.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $31.66 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 20.33 million shares. This is just over 4.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.14 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 16.71 million.