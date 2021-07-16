Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Spiked 2.40% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s traded shares stood at 19.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.91, to imply a decrease of -10.08% or -$1.34 in intraday trading. The ERIC share’s 52-week high remains $15.31, putting it -28.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.57. The company has a valuation of $43.97B, with average of 5.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ERIC a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

After registering a -10.08% downside in the latest session, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.40 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -10.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.40%, and 2.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.62, implying an increase of 23.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.34 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERIC has been trading -76.32% off suggested target high and 4.79% from its likely low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares are 12.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.75% against 29.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.9 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 682.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.22% annually.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.66% of the shares at 9.66% float percentage. In total, 9.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 112.88 million shares (or 3.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 28.02 million shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $369.58 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 65.64 million shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $865.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.34 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 141.35 million.