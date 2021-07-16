TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Stock Dropped -15.62% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.03, to imply an increase of 12.20% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The PETZ share’s 52-week high remains $14.52, putting it -379.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $129.84M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 571.93K shares over the past 3 months.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

After registering a 12.20% upside in the latest session, TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.20 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 12.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.54%, and -15.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.95%. Short interest in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw shorts transact 22500.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TDH Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

TDH Holdings Inc. insiders hold 81.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.53% of the shares at 2.89% float percentage. In total, 0.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC with 64290.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 18662.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39750.0