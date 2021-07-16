Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) Recovered 67.15% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 88.18% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.14, to imply an increase of 1.22% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SPRT share’s 52-week high remains $9.45, putting it -128.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $95.51M, with average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Support.com Inc. (SPRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

After registering a 1.22% upside in the last session, Support.com Inc. (SPRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.67 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.36%, and -3.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying a decrease of -38.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPRT has been trading 27.54% off suggested target high and 27.54% from its likely low.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -88.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SPRT Dividends

Support.com Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Support.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Major holders

Support.com Inc. insiders hold 37.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.35% of the shares at 80.39% float percentage. In total, 50.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.83 million shares (or 3.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.82 million shares, or about 3.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Support.com Inc. (SPRT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.56 million shares. This is just over 2.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 0.96 million.