Stock Of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Dropped By -13.52 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.03, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The OEG share’s 52-week high remains $11.20, putting it -177.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $200.41M, with average of 6.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OEG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

After registering a 2.54% upside in the last session, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.43 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.28%, and -13.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 84.02%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.67, implying an increase of 62.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OEG has been trading -272.21% off suggested target high and -73.7% from its likely low.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orbital Energy Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) shares are -2.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.96% against 17.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.60% this quarter before jumping 84.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 223.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $22.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.48 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -113.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

OEG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orbital Energy Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Orbital Energy Group Inc. insiders hold 9.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.98% of the shares at 20.90% float percentage. In total, 18.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.63 million shares (or 3.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 1.48 million shares, or about 2.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.0 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF holds roughly 1.46 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 7.25 million.