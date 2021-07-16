Stock Of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) Dropped By -14.93 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.99, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The GRUB share’s 52-week high remains $26.00, putting it -62.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.68. The company has a valuation of $16.70B, with average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GRUB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the latest session, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.10 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.10%, and -14.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.85%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.00, implying an increase of 65.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRUB has been trading -287.74% off suggested target high and -100.13% from its likely low.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 88.20% this quarter before falling -112.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $549.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $565.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $406.48 million and $493.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.20% before jumping 14.50% in the following quarter.

GRUB Dividends

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB)’s Major holders

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.82% of the shares at 1.82% float percentage. In total, 1.82% institutions holds shares in the company.