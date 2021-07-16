Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Up 20.83% Year-To-Date

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares stood at 11.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.51, to imply a decrease of -3.29% or -$1.99 in intraday trading. The SNAP share’s 52-week high remains $73.59, putting it -25.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.61. The company has a valuation of $89.48B, with average of 19.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Snap Inc. (SNAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SNAP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

After registering a -3.29% downside in the latest session, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.25 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -3.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.36%, and -2.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.83%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.50, implying an increase of 25.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAP has been trading -70.91% off suggested target high and 28.22% from its likely low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are 13.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 483.33% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.90% this quarter before jumping 500.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $844.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $439.06 million and $549.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.50% before jumping 83.90% in the following quarter.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 19 and July 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snap Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders hold 11.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.06% of the shares at 74.41% float percentage. In total, 66.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 129.24 million shares (or 10.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 59.94 million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.13 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.78 million shares. This is just over 2.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.66 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.93 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 1.41 billion.