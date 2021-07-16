Should Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Rally After -74.38% Drop From High?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares stood at 18.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.62, to imply a decrease of -11.50% or -$0.73 in intraday trading. The ATOS share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -74.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $679.03M, with average of 19.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

After registering a -11.50% downside in the last session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.15 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -11.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.26%, and 21.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 491.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 25.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATOS has been trading -42.35% off suggested target high and -24.56% from its likely low.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 93.00% this quarter before jumping 91.20% for the next one.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.09% of the shares at 12.09% float percentage. In total, 12.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 2.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.18 million shares, or about 2.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.08 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 2.11 million.