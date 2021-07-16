ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) -234.41% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.86, to imply a decrease of -7.46% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The PIXY share’s 52-week high remains $6.22, putting it -234.41% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $36.98M, with an average of 2.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

After registering a -7.46% downside in the latest session, ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.25 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -7.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.52%, and -27.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.28%. Short interest in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 362.90% compared to the previous financial year.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ShiftPixy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

ShiftPixy Inc. insiders hold 63.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.53% of the shares at 12.34% float percentage. In total, 4.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.