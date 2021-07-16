Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) Down -29.41% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.38, to imply an increase of 2.47% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The SQBG share’s 52-week high remains $40.49, putting it -290.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.14. The company has a valuation of $15.40M, with an average of 3.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SQBG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

After registering a 2.47% upside in the latest session, Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.60 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.04%, and 16.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.41%. Short interest in Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) saw shorts transact 91860.0 shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 13.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQBG has been trading -15.61% off suggested target high and -15.61% from its likely low.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $23.65 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.64% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -152.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

SQBG Dividends

Sequential Brands Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sequential Brands Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

Sequential Brands Group Inc. insiders hold 33.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.40% of the shares at 33.83% float percentage. In total, 22.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 60193.0 shares (or 3.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 46885.0 shares, or about 2.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.07 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 33899.0 shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21522.0, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 0.49 million.