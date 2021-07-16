Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Up 107.03% Year-To-Date

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.53, to imply a decrease of -3.33% or -$2.22 in intraday trading. The RVLV share’s 52-week high remains $73.38, putting it -13.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.17. The company has a valuation of $4.30B, with average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RVLV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

After registering a -3.33% downside in the last session, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 72.42 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.36%, and 17.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.03%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.75, implying a decrease of -8.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVLV has been trading -23.97% off suggested target high and 44.21% from its likely low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revolve Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares are 85.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.86% against 16.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.00% this quarter before falling -37.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $198.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $142.78 million and $151.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.30% before jumping 29.90% in the following quarter.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revolve Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Revolve Group Inc. insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.79% of the shares at 99.39% float percentage. In total, 98.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 13.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $223.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.93 million shares, or about 8.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $131.64 million.

We also have Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Amplify Online Retail ETF holds roughly 1.53 million shares. This is just over 4.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 3.37% of the shares, all valued at about 58.53 million.