Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.19, to imply a decrease of -0.24% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PAA share’s 52-week high remains $12.38, putting it -21.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.26. The company has a valuation of $7.13B, with average of 4.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PAA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

After registering a -0.24% downside in the latest session, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.01 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.02%, and -15.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.66, implying an increase of 19.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAA has been trading -57.02% off suggested target high and 1.86% from its likely low.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plains All American Pipeline L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) shares are -0.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.16% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.60% this quarter before jumping 115.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $6.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.91 billion.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has its next earnings report out on August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 7.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. insiders hold 34.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.60% of the shares at 69.79% float percentage. In total, 45.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 54.38 million shares (or 7.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $494.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Group Inc. with 34.57 million shares, or about 4.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $314.62 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 51.14 million shares. This is just over 7.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $431.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.22 million, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 86.3 million.