Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF): Can A Stock Be Down -32.24% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.10, to imply a decrease of -4.12% or -$0.82 in intraday trading. The WOOF share’s 52-week high remains $31.08, putting it -62.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.86. The company has a valuation of $4.36B, with an average of 1.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WOOF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

After registering a -4.12% downside in the latest session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.77 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.81%, and -21.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.24%. Short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw shorts transact 15.88 million shares and set a 2.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.30, implying an increase of 30.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WOOF has been trading -62.3% off suggested target high and 16.23% from its likely low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.34 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.70% annually.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. insiders hold 75.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.99% of the shares at 232.34% float percentage. In total, 55.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 70.13 million shares (or 30.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.55 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.72 million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $104.64 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.64 million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 36.42 million.