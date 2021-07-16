Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFDRU) Could See A -4.43% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFDRU)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.15, to imply an increase of 1.50% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The PFDRU share’s 52-week high remains $10.60, putting it -4.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.77, with an average of 44310.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFDRU) trade information

After registering a 1.50% upside in the latest session, Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDRU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.25 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 1.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.20%, and 0.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.12%. Short interest in Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFDRU) saw shorts transact 9830.0 shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDRU) estimates and forecasts

PFDRU Dividends

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFDRU)’s Major holders

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.36% of the shares at 88.36% float percentage. In total, 88.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glazer Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 8.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.43 million shares, or about 5.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.15 million.

We also have Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDRU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.37 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 3.67 million.