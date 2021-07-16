Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MOHO share’s 52-week high remains $3.98, putting it -170.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.29. The company has a valuation of $52.45M, with an average of 40790.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 59.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ECMOHO Limited (MOHO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MOHO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the latest session, ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.40%, and -4.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.89%. Short interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw shorts transact 35840.0 shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $71.45 million.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited has its next earnings report out between September 13 and September 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ECMOHO Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

ECMOHO Limited insiders hold 26.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.96% of the shares at 2.67% float percentage. In total, 1.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 46854.0 shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $99799.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 46854.0 shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82931.0