New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s traded shares stood at 1.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.73, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The NRZ share’s 52-week high remains $11.48, putting it -17.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.11. The company has a valuation of $4.33B, with average of 6.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NRZ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the latest session, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.42 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.50%, and -11.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.44, implying an increase of 21.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NRZ has been trading -33.61% off suggested target high and -13.05% from its likely low.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Residential Investment Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) shares are 2.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.48% against -2.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.80% this quarter before jumping 9.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $237.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $234.73 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -36.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -362.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.46% annually.

NRZ Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Residential Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 8.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s Major holders

New Residential Investment Corp. insiders hold 0.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.02% of the shares at 43.22% float percentage. In total, 43.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36.72 million shares (or 7.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $413.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.31 million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $318.51 million.

We also have Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds roughly 13.05 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $122.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.64 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 131.0 million.