Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s traded shares stood at 14.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $259.67, to imply an increase of 5.28% or $13.01 in intraday trading. The MRNA share’s 52-week high remains $249.92, putting it 3.75% up since that peak but still an impressive 79.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.21. The company has a valuation of $104.26B, with average of 9.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Moderna Inc. (MRNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give MRNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $6.04.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

After registering a 5.28% upside in the last session, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 261.22 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 5.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.55%, and 28.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 148.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $183.15, implying a decrease of -41.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $83.00 and $250.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRNA has been trading 3.72% off suggested target high and 68.04% from its likely low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Moderna Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shares are 109.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,360.71% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,048.40% this quarter before jumping 1,439.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,180.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $4.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.65 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.35 million and $77.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6,347.10% before jumping 7,189.70% in the following quarter.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Moderna Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Moderna Inc. insiders hold 9.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.10% of the shares at 59.90% float percentage. In total, 54.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45.34 million shares (or 11.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.8 million shares, or about 5.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.72 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 10.95 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.7 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.92 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 1.17 billion.