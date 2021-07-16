Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Stocks Rise 170.71% YTD; What Next For It?

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares stood at 20.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.79, to imply a decrease of -11.24% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The MMAT share’s 52-week high remains $21.76, putting it -474.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $1.30B, with an average of 29.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

After registering a -11.24% downside in the last session, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.64 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -11.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.09%, and -62.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 170.71%. Short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) saw shorts transact 19.82 million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.57, implying an increase of 17.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.57 and $4.57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMAT has been trading -20.58% off suggested target high and -20.58% from its likely low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders hold 21.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.15% of the shares at 2.72% float percentage. In total, 2.15% institutions holds shares in the company.