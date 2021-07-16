It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) At $3.22.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s traded shares stood at 2.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.22, to imply a decrease of -11.29% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The BSQR share’s 52-week high remains $11.83, putting it -267.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $44.02M, with an average of 37.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) trade information

After registering a -11.29% downside in the last session, BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.10 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -11.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.06%, and 37.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 111.84%. Short interest in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 73.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSQR has been trading -272.67% off suggested target high and -272.67% from its likely low.

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) estimates and forecasts

BSQR Dividends

BSQUARE Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BSQUARE Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s Major holders

BSQUARE Corporation insiders hold 7.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.62% of the shares at 34.00% float percentage. In total, 31.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 7.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.38 million shares, or about 2.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 0.63 million.