iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) Drops -71.41% From Highs, What Happens Next?

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.26, to imply an increase of 8.49% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The IPW share’s 52-week high remains $10.73, putting it -71.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.80. The company has a valuation of $164.27M, with an average of 2.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 987.70K shares over the past 3 months.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) trade information

After registering a 8.49% upside in the latest session, iPower Inc. (IPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.44 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 8.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.46%, and -22.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.52%. Short interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) saw shorts transact 12850.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.50, implying an increase of 34.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPW has been trading -59.74% off suggested target high and -43.77% from its likely low.

iPower Inc. (IPW) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $14.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.4 million.

IPW Dividends

iPower Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iPower Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)’s Major holders

iPower Inc. insiders hold 69.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.