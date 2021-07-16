indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) Drops -32.83% YTD: What’s Next?

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)’s traded shares stood at 1.97 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.88, to imply an increase of 8.16% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The INDI share’s 52-week high remains $14.94, putting it -68.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.00. The company has a valuation of $349.52M, with average of 887.72K shares over the past 3 months.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

After registering a 8.16% upside in the last session, indie Semiconductor (INDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.07 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 8.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.38%, and -6.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.83%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.33, implying an increase of 51.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INDI has been trading -125.23% off suggested target high and -91.44% from its likely low.

indie Semiconductor (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing indie Semiconductor share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. indie Semiconductor (INDI) shares are -31.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -86.67% against 36.60%.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. indie Semiconductor has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.