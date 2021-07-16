Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) Shares Fall :-668796.32% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.99, to imply a decrease of -5.38% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The GLBS share’s 52-week high remains $24.90, putting it -732.78% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.09. The company has a valuation of $31.69M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 996.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

After registering a -5.38% downside in the latest session, Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.60 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -5.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.78%, and -34.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.66%. Short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw shorts transact 0.84 million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited has its next earnings report out between September 23 and September 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Globus Maritime Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Globus Maritime Limited insiders hold 1.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.38% of the shares at 3.44% float percentage. In total, 3.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 62715.0 shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse AG with 31882.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 9253.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39972.0