Following A -3.77% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares stood at 3.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.29, to imply a decrease of -3.38% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The HIMX share’s 52-week high remains $17.88, putting it -25.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.28. The company has a valuation of $2.43B, with average of 4.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HIMX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

After registering a -3.38% downside in the last session, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.93 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -3.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.77%, and 0.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.50, implying an increase of 33.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIMX has been trading -60.95% off suggested target high and -39.96% from its likely low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Himax Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares are 68.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 246.67% against 36.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4,500.00% this quarter before jumping 514.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $324.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $325.27 million.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Himax Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.27, with the share yield ticking at 1.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Himax Technologies Inc. insiders hold 21.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.23% of the shares at 24.49% float percentage. In total, 19.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.19 million shares (or 4.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $111.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.48 million shares, or about 2.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $47.51 million.

We also have Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Upright Growth Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 13.58 million.