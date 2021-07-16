Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Recovered 26.83% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -65.83% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares stood at 13.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply an increase of 5.67% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The FAMI share’s 52-week high remains $2.47, putting it -502.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $76.65M, with average of 36.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

After registering a 5.67% upside in the last session, Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4375 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 5.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.37%, and -14.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.83%.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Farmmi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Farmmi Inc. insiders hold 5.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.08% of the shares at 9.63% float percentage. In total, 9.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 90117.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $98227.0.