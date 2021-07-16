Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) Up 164.87% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s traded shares stood at 130.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.30, to imply a decrease of -17.50% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The XELA share’s 52-week high remains $7.82, putting it -136.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $187.90M, with an average of 299.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 51.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XELA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

After registering a -17.50% downside in the last session, Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.45 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -17.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.86%, and 122.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 164.87%. Short interest in Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw shorts transact 3.47 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 17.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XELA has been trading -21.21% off suggested target high and -21.21% from its likely low.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exela Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) shares are 17.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.46% against 9.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $314.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $393.6 million and $365.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.20% before dropping -17.90% in the following quarter.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exela Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Exela Technologies Inc. insiders hold 54.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.63% of the shares at 108.47% float percentage. In total, 49.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.82 million shares (or 3.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.68 million shares, or about 2.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.67 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.12 million shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 1.12 million.