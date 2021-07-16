Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Is Worth Considering At $23.99

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s traded shares stood at 2.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.99, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The EPD share’s 52-week high remains $25.69, putting it -7.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.90. The company has a valuation of $51.63B, with average of 5.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EPD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

After registering a 0.21% upside in the latest session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.80 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.62%, and -5.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.21%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.42, implying an increase of 15.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPD has been trading -37.56% off suggested target high and -4.21% from its likely low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares are 5.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.90% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.40% this quarter before jumping 8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $7.56 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.84 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.40% annually.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.80, with the share yield ticking at 7.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. insiders hold 32.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.91% of the shares at 44.34% float percentage. In total, 29.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 64.98 million shares (or 2.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 33.53 million shares, or about 1.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $738.43 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 21.2 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $452.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.56 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 254.17 million.