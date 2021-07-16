Emerson Radio Corp. At $1.46: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN)’s traded shares stood at 2.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply an increase of 18.70% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The MSN share’s 52-week high remains $2.60, putting it -78.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $30.00M, with average of 199.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) trade information

After registering a 18.70% upside in the last session, Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 18.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.74%, and 25.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 70.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSN has been trading -242.47% off suggested target high and -242.47% from its likely low.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) estimates and forecasts

MSN Dividends

Emerson Radio Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Emerson Radio Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN)’s Major holders

Emerson Radio Corp. insiders hold 72.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.53% of the shares at 20.07% float percentage. In total, 5.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 4.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23944.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 35676.0.