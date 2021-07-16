Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Fell -76.47% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 9.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply a decrease of -7.27% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.80, putting it -76.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $797.76M, with average of 12.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

After registering a -7.27% downside in the last session, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1600 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -7.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.56%, and -28.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.65%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denison Mines Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares are 37.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 18.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.22 million.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. has its next earnings report out on August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Denison Mines Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.40% of the shares at 17.49% float percentage. In total, 17.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.25 million shares (or 2.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 16.61 million shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.1 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 20.39 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.78 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 7.75 million.