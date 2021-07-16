CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) Has Decreased By -73.12 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s traded shares stood at 0.98 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.99, to imply an increase of 9.34% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The CTK share’s 52-week high remains $7.32, putting it -267.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $110.24M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 245.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

After registering a 9.34% upside in the latest session, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0800 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 9.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.15%, and 3.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.30%. Short interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw shorts transact 0.54 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 0.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTK has been trading -0.5% off suggested target high and -0.5% from its likely low.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) shares are -35.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.41% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -128.60% this quarter before jumping 106.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $182.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $210.13 million.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. insiders hold 3.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.46% of the shares at 3.60% float percentage. In total, 3.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 3.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Berylson Capital Partners, LLC with 0.66 million shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.83 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF holds roughly 9944.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20484.0