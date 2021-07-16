Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Could Expand By 24.9 Percent Or More

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s traded shares stood at 14.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.62, to imply a decrease of -1.05% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The CLF share’s 52-week high remains $24.77, putting it -14.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.16. The company has a valuation of $10.02B, with average of 27.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.53.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the last session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.45 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.25%, and -5.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.79, implying an increase of 24.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLF has been trading -80.39% off suggested target high and -1.76% from its likely low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares are 21.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2,917.65% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 646.40% this quarter before jumping 6,566.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 271.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.08 billion and $1.65 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 372.30% before jumping 233.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -131.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.43% annually.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. insiders hold 8.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.72% of the shares at 65.54% float percentage. In total, 59.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 60.86 million shares (or 12.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $886.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.75 million shares, or about 8.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $593.39 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 12.41 million shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $249.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.88 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 182.24 million.