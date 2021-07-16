Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) Up 129.37% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s traded shares stood at 10.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.96, to imply a decrease of -3.49% or -$0.83 in intraday trading. The CCIV share’s 52-week high remains $64.86, putting it -182.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.60. The company has a valuation of $5.80B, with average of 13.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

After registering a -3.49% downside in the last session, Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.40 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.01%, and 1.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 129.37%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

CCIV Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp IV has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Churchill Capital Corp IV insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.29% of the shares at 12.29% float percentage. In total, 12.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnetar Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 2.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.73 million shares, or about 1.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $63.37 million.

We also have Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 2.56 million.