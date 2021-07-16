China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 59.42% Year-To-Date

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares stood at 4.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 5.68% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CPHI share’s 52-week high remains $1.63, putting it -117.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $29.10M, with average of 935.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPHI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

After registering a 5.68% upside in the latest session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8451 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.50%, and -4.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.42%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 83.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPHI has been trading -500.0% off suggested target high and -500.0% from its likely low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2012, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 86.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders hold 54.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.82% of the shares at 6.17% float percentage. In total, 2.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 1.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 0.27 million shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40000.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 35492.0.