Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Is 34.93% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.18, to imply an increase of 0.05% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CMMB share’s 52-week high remains $168.80, putting it -780.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.48. The company has a valuation of $203.39M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 375.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMMB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

After registering a 0.05% upside in the latest session, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.96 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.93%, and -11.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.74%. Short interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) saw shorts transact 21790.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.50, implying an increase of 55.91% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMMB has been trading -134.62% off suggested target high and -118.98% from its likely low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) shares are -43.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.37% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.70% this quarter before falling -100.40% for the next one.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. insiders hold 28.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.77% of the shares at 47.17% float percentage. In total, 33.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.58 million shares (or 24.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Maven Securities Limited with 0.13 million shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.63 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1444.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25558.0