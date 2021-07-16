CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Has Advanced -44.69% In 2021; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $12.00?

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.65, to imply a decrease of -2.05% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The CVM share’s 52-week high remains $40.91, putting it -434.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.08. The company has a valuation of $311.81M, with an average of 3.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CVM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

After registering a -2.05% downside in the last session, CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.74 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.79%, and -63.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.39%. Short interest in CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) saw shorts transact 8.62 million shares and set a 3.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 36.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVM has been trading -56.86% off suggested target high and -56.86% from its likely low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CEL-SCI Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares are -42.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.81% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.80% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -64.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100k.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CEL-SCI Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

CEL-SCI Corporation insiders hold 3.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.13% of the shares at 34.47% float percentage. In total, 33.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.79 million shares (or 6.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.59 million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $39.37 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.18 million shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 2.60% of the shares, all valued at about 16.91 million.