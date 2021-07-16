Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares stood at 20.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply a decrease of -3.56% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CEI share’s 52-week high remains $3.10, putting it -484.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $29.99M, with average of 10.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

After registering a -3.56% downside in the last session, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6575 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -3.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.46%, and -22.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.27%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Camber Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy Inc. insiders hold 4.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.15% of the shares at 3.29% float percentage. In total, 3.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 1.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.44 million shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.45 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.36 million shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.