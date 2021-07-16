Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: BYRN): Is This The Time To Buy?

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.50, to imply an increase of 13.23% or $2.98 in intraday trading. The BYRN share’s 52-week high remains $29.95, putting it -17.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.84. The company has a valuation of $465.49M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 155.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BYRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) trade information

After registering a 13.23% upside in the latest session, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.78 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 13.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.63%, and -8.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.31%. Short interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.50, implying an increase of 3.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.50 and $26.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BYRN has been trading -3.92% off suggested target high and -3.92% from its likely low.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) shares are 60.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 160.00% against 9.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 119.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11 million.

BYRN Dividends

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock has its next earnings report out on June 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s Major holders

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock insiders hold 34.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.32% of the shares at 5.04% float percentage. In total, 3.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Financial Services, Inc. with 15000.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.34 million.