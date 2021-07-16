BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Up 42.77% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 17.75% – Here’s What To Do Now

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.91, to imply a decrease of -7.18% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The BCTX share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -83.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.81. The company has a valuation of $70.37M, with average of 4.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

After registering a -7.18% downside in the last session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.80 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -7.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.15%, and -18.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.75%.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 18.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.63% of the shares at 41.47% float percentage. In total, 33.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 1.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmond Asset Management, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.51 million.