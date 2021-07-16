Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Stock?

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares stood at 11.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply an increase of 2.93% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BRQS share’s 52-week high remains $3.35, putting it -272.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $94.94M, with average of 9.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

After registering a 2.93% upside in the last session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9700 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.69%, and -2.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.81%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 92.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRQS has been trading -1233.33% off suggested target high and -1233.33% from its likely low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $28.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.9 million.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Borqs Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Borqs Technologies Inc. insiders hold 13.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.81% of the shares at 5.55% float percentage. In total, 4.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund holds roughly 61731.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72225.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40146.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 59817.0.